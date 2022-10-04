St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson says David Wotherspoon will make his long-awaited return to the squad in Wednesday's Premiership game at Kilmarnock – but is not sure whether he will play any part in the match.

The creative midfielder has been sidelined with a knee injury for the last 10 months.

However the 32-year-old is close to making his first-team comeback for the Perth side.

As well as trying to re-establish himself in the Saints starting team, Wotherspoon will also be desperate to force his way back into the Canada squad for the World Cup in Qatar.

Davidson said: “I have got to make sure he is 100% right. I do want David to get into the Canadian squad, 100%, but at the same time I don’t want to push David back in too early.

"That could be detrimental to the rest of his career, because it is still a long career he has got left so it is just trying to strike up the right balance.

"David is desperate to get back in, he will be pushing to go and play and get back in it but I have got to make sure I do everything right by him as well.

"He had to come off in the last game (a reserve game) so he will only be put on if we think we really really need him.

"It is a difficult one, if the team keep winning it is going to be really difficult for him to get into the team, but I know David well, his attitude is fantastic.”