James Jones, We Are West Ham, external

After an incredibly routine victory against Sheffield United, one thing has become very clear with this current West Ham team.

While players such as James Ward-Prowse, Edson Alvarez and Mohammed Kudus improve the quality of the squad, most notably the midfield following Declan Rice's departure, there have some standout improvements in the performances of players who perhaps underperformed for much of last season.

Tomas Soucek and Vladimir Coufal both look like completely new players this season. Soucek has three goals already and Coufal has three assists in as many games, which is one more than he achieved for the whole of last season. They have been vital to our positive start to the campaign and look refreshed, confident and focused.

But we have also seen others such as Jarrod Bowen and Emerson put in consistent, high-level performances so far this term. Both of them were key to our Europa Conference League win in Prague. Bowen scored the 90th-minute winner, while Emerson put in a man-of-the-match performance, arguably his best in a West Ham shirt to date.

It does appear, then, that ending the club's trophy drought back in June has had a significantly positive effect on the players who were involved in that historic feat. They have come into this new season with a very clear aim of wanting to continue improving and driving this club forward, which is so refreshing to see.

Kurt Zouma and Lucas Paqueta are two others who are clearly using that trophy win as a platform for continued success and top-level performances.

With another European campaign under way and another opportunity to compete for a top-seven finish, it is refreshing to see every single player looking to continue playing their part in what is one of the most successful eras in the club's history.

