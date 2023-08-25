Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes the transfer window in the Saudi Pro League should be aligned with that of Europe, as it is now "a competitor".

The window in Saudi Arabia runs almost three weeks beyond the Premier League's 1 September deadline for signing players.

The Spaniard was also asked about the Gunners' position if a Saudi club made an offer for one of his players after 1 September, and if any bids would even be considered because of the inability to sign an immediate replacement.

He replied: "Well, the principle would be that [offers would not be considered] but I cannot make the decision for the club. It is a lot of people involved in that process and they would have for sure a say, the ownership, would do the same.

"It would be on the table like with any offer and you have to look at it. The only thing I'm saying is it's not ideal because they are a competitor."

Asked if losing a player after the window closed would be destabilising, he added: "Yes, very much."

