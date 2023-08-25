Robson on Europe, 'invaluable' Devlin & squad mentality
- Published
Barry Robson has been speaking to the media before Aberdeen's trip to face St Mirren in the Premiership on Sunday.
Here are the key points from the Dons boss:
He knew how good a side Hacken were and it feels like “everybody forgot they’re Swedish champions”.
The fans were “outstanding” in Sweden and he made sure the players thanked them but says “it will all be for nothing if we don’t do something next week”.
It’s half-time in the Europa League play-off tie but he’s focusing on the game against St Mirren and needs to "try and be clever" with team selection.
Aberdeen are trying to get Jamie McGarth and James McGarry “up to speed as quick as they can”. It will take a while to get Rhys Williams up to full fitness.
Nicky Devlin is an adaptable player and “invaluable” in the different types of football the Dons will face over the coming months.
His “energetic team” will be able to cope with the demands of European and domestic football.
Emphasised that mentality is everything when it comes to having a numerous games away from home.