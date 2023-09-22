Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has signed a new five deal that will keep him at the club until 2028.

The Norway international joined the Gunners permanently from Real Madrid in 2021 after an impressive six month loan spell, and was a key figure as Mikel Arteta's side pushed Manchester City all the way in the Premier League title race last season.

"Signing a new contract was a really easy decision for me for lots of reasons," he said. "Mainly what we are doing right now as a club is special, and I want to be a part of that. I’m really excited for what’s to come here. I’ve found a place where I can be really settled and call my home."

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta added: "Martin signing a new long-term contract is such good news for everyone connected with Arsenal. He is our captain and a hugely respected person at our club, who is a great role model and professional, bringing quality and maturity in everything he does.

"As a manager, working with Martin the person and the player is an absolute joy, and it’s great that after experiencing a number of clubs already in his career, he is now settled and really feels at home at Arsenal."

Get Arsenal news and analysis sent to you