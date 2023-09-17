Your views on Hearts win

We asked for your views following Hearts' win over Aberdeen

Alfie: It was a good result, however, I think it was mainly due to Aberdeen being quite poor. We played the same we normally do, but I think it was luck that it worked and we got the win. If we play like the way we do every week, we won’t be in a position to challenge for third place. We still need to change things, what we are doing now won’t work!

Ian: At last a good TEAM performance. With three away matches coming up, let's see where we stand after that. Everyone knows how bad we are away from Tynecastle.

Anon: First half sluggish, looking unsure, scored first goal. Second half more positive, some great play, Aberdeen struggle to contain Hearts, Boyce got his goal, Hearts should have scored more.

Alan: A composed performance with the Hearts carrying a threat across the whole of the final third. Aberdeen are pretty poor at the minute though, so will reserve judgement until after we've played St Mirren away - a result there and we're back on track. When Gordon, Halkett, Baningime and McKay are all back in the first team, 3rd spot's in the bag.

Danny: I can see the team coming together, I just feel we are too slow at getting the ball from Clark in goals to the forwards. We need more pace in the side. I also think that it's time the linesmen stopped looking towards the referee for line decisions and do what they are paid to do and referee the line not vice versa.

Anon: What a difference, up for it from kick-off, the whole team including subs 10 out 10. Wee Cammy for me man of match all over the field.

Neil: A good three points but it doesn't mean we have turned a corner. Aberdeen are very poor and I would expect most teams to win against them. Having said that, we look much stronger with two holding players in midfield. That could be a future problem if Haring or Devlin get injured.