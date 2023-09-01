Lillo began by offering a fitness update on City's squad: "Right now, Phil [Foden] is completely recovered from his illness. Manu's [Akanji] problem was more prevention. He’s more or less there. John [Stones] is more or less there as well. We’re okay, we’re fine. It’s not decisive."

On the health of manager Pep Guardiola who is recovering in Spain after back surgery: "I speak very regularly with him, not just in footballing terms. He’s much, much better, things are taking place as they should do. We’re all delighted, really looking forward to him getting back."

When asked about Cole Palmer who joined Chelsea today, Lillo said: "I’m not going to send messages, but it’s the reality. It’s very difficult to go against a player’s wishes. When a player wants to go it’s difficult to go against it. We have to work out the value for the club as well. There is a pride that these young players keep creating, giving life to the rest of the country. We have to be proud and satisfied. To deny a footballer what he wants to do is very difficult."

Lillo is unsure if new signing Matheus Nunes will be available for Saturday's match: "No, he still won’t be training. I still don’t know. I know he is a Manchester City player but I don’t know if he’s going to be available."

On the future of Joao Cancelo: "​​You can ask me, but I can’t give an answer. I have nothing to add, I’ve been in training. I have nothing I can help you with the question."