There is a chance Raheem Sterling could join Chelsea this summer, though no official bid has been made yet according to the Athletic's David Ornstein.

With Sterling's City future is in doubt as he enters the final 12 months of his contract, Chelsea are targeting the winger as their major summer signing.

When asked how realistic the move is, Ornstein told BBC Radio 5 Live: "It’s a very good possibility.

"He’s only got a year to go on his Manchester City contract and Chelsea are among a small number of elite clubs who are interested in him, that’s for sure, and that he would also be interested in potentially joining.

"I reported about a month ago that he would be making his decision after England’s Nations League matches. They are out of the way now so it’s crunch time. We’ve got to see what offers Manchester City receive, because Chelsea aren’t yet in direct negotiations and an official bid has not been placed.

"If you speak to some people around this situation and good sources, they think there is a good chance of it happening but it’s not done and dusted and he will heavily consider those other options."