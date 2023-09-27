The 'bad habit' that proved fatal for Killie's cup hopes

Being bundled out of the Viaplay Cup in added time was bad enough for Kilmarnock, but it also continued a worrying trend of late lapses.

Hearts’ last-gasp winner at Rugby Park means Derek McInnes’ side have now conceded beyond the 90th minute in three of their past five games.

It has also cost them three Premiership points, with Motherwell snatching a 2-1 win with the last kick at Fir Park before Dundee salvaged a 2-2 draw at the death last weekend.

“Derek will be really disappointed – that’s three games that they’ve conceded after the 90th minute. It's becoming a bad habit for Kilmarnock and will really hurt them if they continue to do that,” former Killie keeper Cammy Bell told Sportsound.

“So Derek will need to identify what’s going wrong in the last minutes, whether it’s a concentration thing that they were overrun at the back there. It’s something they need to look at.”

Ex-Killie player and manager Lee McCulloch says McInnes’ side paid for “naive defending” late on in the quarter-final loss to Hearts.

“They were charging forward for the winner and have left themselves exposed at the back with two v two,” said McCulloch.

“Derek will have made the players aware that conceding late goals is not good enough. It comes down to game management, especially from your centre-halves to pull and push people into place. Maybe a bit of naive defending from Kilmarnock.”