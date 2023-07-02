New Hearts deal for midfielder Smith

Connor Smith has signed a new one-year contract at Hearts, with the option of a further 12 months.

The 21-year-old has made 19 top team appearances at Tynecastle since his debut in May 2018.

The Scotland U21 cap spent the second half of last season on loan at Hamilton Academical, scoring six goals.

"He made a big impact on loan at Hamilton and now he has the opportunity to do the same here at Hearts," head coach Frankie McAvoy told the club website.

"Connor knows the onus is on him to make that step up as a member of our first team squad but the coaching staff are looking forward to working with him and helping him to progress even further."