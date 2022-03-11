Brighton v Liverpool: Team news

Brighton welcome back midfielder Enock Mwepu after two months out with a hamstring issue.

Winger Jeremy Sarmiento has recovered from a thigh injury, leaving defender Adam Webster as the only notable absentee.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed some unnamed players and staff "cannot be involved" because of Covid.

Defenders Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk, and midfielder Thiago have all been absent from training.

Forward Roberto Firmino is back in contention after missing the past six games with a groin injury.

Pick and share your Brighton XI

Who makes your Reds line-up?