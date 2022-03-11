Frank Lampard said he is keen to give Everton's academy a pathway to the first team, but won't give out debuts for the sake of it.

On how closely he has looked at the academy players and whether they could fill spaces in the team, Lampard said: "Something I always try to do as a coach is form that relationship [with the academy coach] quickly.

"I played with David Unsworth - that's how old we both are. I know the history of the academy. I like to give young players a pathway and an idea that they can come into the team and help.

"It's a difficult moment at the minute - it's not the time to be handing out debuts willy-nilly. That’s certainly not a priority.

"But the young players who have trained with us have shown up well and if needed, I would have no problems to rely on them."

Another youngster Lampard was asked about was 20-year-old Nathan Patterson, who is yet to feature for the Toffees in the Premier League since signing from Rangers in January.

Lampard said: "As a developing player who has come into this situation, it’s important I get the right balance between helping him settle, helping him train and this level of training with a Premier League team, and then seeing when is the right time to give him his chance.

"With Patts, it’s important he keeps working and when and if he gets called upon he comes in and does a good job.

"His future will be strong here, there’s no doubt about that."