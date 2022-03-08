Tottenham have scored four or more goals in consecutive Premier League games for the first time since December 2018 (5-0 v Bournemouth and 6-2 v Everton), with their haul of nine goals in their past two top-flight games as many as they managed in their previous seven.

Everton’s tally of 22 points after 25 games is their lowest total at this stage of a top-flight season.

Tottenham have won 10 of their past 13 league games played on a Monday (D2 L1), with the only defeat in this run coming at home to Manchester City in October 2018 (0-1).