Ian Kennedy, BBC Radio Merseyside

There was a time when Fabinho was a player who did all those good things that usually go unnoticed. He still does those things but now he no longer goes under the radar. Now he’s a player who wins matches by scoring goals – that’s five in 2022 already.

And they’re not all 30-yard screamers either. He’s popping up in the six-yard box like a seasoned goal poacher, and his goal yesterday proved the difference in a tight match played in atrocious conditions. Nothing was particularly pretty about the game, but Fabinho’s intervention sends a little reminder to Manchester City that Liverpool haven’t gone away.

It also reminds us that Liverpool might not have to rely solely on Salah, Jota, Mane and Firmino for goals, because goals from midfielders and defenders will be equally as important in the final reckoning.

The Reds look well equipped to challenge on all fronts, starting at Inter Milan on Wednesday, and over the coming, important weeks, Jurgen Klopp may need to take advantage of the impressive strength in depth he now has at his disposal.

And don’t bet against Fabinho adding to his tally either!