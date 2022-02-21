BBC Sport

This week's Premier League and Champions League commentaries

Published

When it comes to this week's Champions League and Premier League action, BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra have you covered:

Tuesday, 22 February

  • Chelsea v Lille (20:00) - 5 Live

Wednesday, 23 February

  • Liverpool v Leeds (19:45) - Sports Extra

  • Watford v Crystal Palace (19:45) - BBC Sport website

  • Atletico Madrid v Manchester United (20:00) - 5 Live

Friday, 25 February

  • Southampton v Norwich (20:00) - 5 Live

Saturday, 26 February

  • Manchester United v Watford (15:00) - 5 Live

Sunday, 27 February

  • West Ham v Wolves (14:00) - 5 Live

  • Chelsea v Liverpool (16:30) - 5 Live

All times GMT