Rangers urged to sign goalkeeper and Balogun

Rangers will target a new goalkeeper should they boost their finances by reaching the Champions League group stage, according to former Scotland striker Charlie Nicholas. (The Scotsman), external

Rangers should consider re-signing Leon Balogun, the 34-year-old centre-half freed this summer and still without a club, after losing two goals from set-pieces in Tuesday's 2-2 draw in the first leg of their Champions League play-off against PSV Eindhoven, according to former Ibrox striker Ally McCoist. (The Herald), external

