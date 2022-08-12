Dons winger Hayes takes youth coaching role

Jonny Hayes is still going strong in the Aberdeen first team at age 35, but the winger is now stepping up his coaching career too.

The Irishman has been appointed Under-16s coach alongside Stuart Duff as the pair help to nurture the club's next generation.

It marks a firming up of duties for Hayes, who has been working with the academy for the past year.

Having racked up over 200 appearances in two spells with the Dons, as well as winning six trophies with Celtic, he has plenty of experience and expertise to pass on.