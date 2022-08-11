Leicester City defender Jonny Evans has said he's "the happiest he's been" and wants to "lead by example" after being named captain of the Foxes.

He also admitted there will be a void in the dressing room after former skipper Kasper Schmeichel left for Nice this summer.

“The happiest I have been in a long time, I think was the manager called me and asked me to be captain,” Evans told BBC Radio 5 Live’s Ian Dennis.

“I feel like it's a natural progression for me. And that's something I'm looking forward to doing; representing the team and my team-mates.

“I like to try and lead by example, I wouldn't say I'm the most vocal.”

The former Manchester United and West Brom centre-back added it was “very strange” when Schmeichel departed the club after 11 years at the King Power.

“Being around the training ground it was a different atmosphere," he added. "When he said his goodbyes it was a surreal moment.”