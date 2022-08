Chelsea may move for Manchester United defender Harry Maguire if they are unable to sign centre-back Wesley Fofana from Leicester. (Evening Standard), external

Meanwhile, Callum Hudson-Odoi is set to join Bayer Leverkusen on loan.(Guardian), external

RB Leipzig are interested in signing Trevoh Chalobah on loan, with Aston Villa, Inter Milan, Roma and Tottenham also keen on the defender. (Mail), external

Want more transfer news? Read Thursday's full gossip column