James Jones, We Are West Ham podcast, external

Three defeats. Zero goals scored. There's plenty of reasons to feel disappointed with the way our Premier League campaign has started, especially given our expectation levels have increased a few notches after the success of the past two seasons.

But it's not time to panic. Not yet.

We still have injury problems in defence and our new players are still adapting. It could be argued that they would adapt a lot quicker if they'd been given more minutes up to this point, but there's still time for that.

There's also time to bring in a few more faces to strengthen the squad.

So, while there have been some alarming signs so early in this new season, we shouldn't be panicking. Remember Arsenal at the beginning of 2021-22? They lost their first three without scoring a goal and went on to finish fifth.

If that's evidence that our campaign isn't over already, I don't know what is.

David Moyes has earned the trust of the fans and he should be trusted to put things right. We've been spoiled over the past two years, but let's have faith that those good times aren't already over.