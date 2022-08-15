Alex Howell, BBC Sport at Stamford Bridge

In an incredibly fiery game it looked like Tottenham had missed their chance to get something against Chelsea after working so hard to get level.

Of course, all the talk will be about the managers clashing twice during the game and getting sent off, but Antonio Conte will look at it as a point gained.

In his post-match press conference the manager said that his side are better than last season even though they did not perform how he would have liked at Stamford Bridge.

The point feels like a win for the Spurs fans and the players celebrated with them after the game, which shows how happy they were to leave with something after being second best for a large part of the match.

They now have four points from a possible six and the way they got this one will give them confidence that they can keep their tally ticking over even when they don't play well.