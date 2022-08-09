We asked you for your views on Manchester United's latest transfer targets Marko Arnautovic and Adrien Rabiot.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Rohan: Arnautovic and Rabiot are the wrong profile of players that we set out to buy in this window. They’re the type of signing that has led to the amount of high-earning deadwood at the club that needs to go. If I was Erik then I would start looking at young players who have excited across Europe with potential rather than expensive options with egos.

Mark: To be linked with Arnautovic is an insult to the fanbase. It highlights the haphazard strategy by people who should not oversee recruitment. We have become laughable. We need Ronaldo to stay, I can’t see any other solution. Forget De Jong he’s not committed.

Al: I don't wish to be negative with only one game played, however, the fact we are scrambling for plan Z player options shows me two things: De Jong is not happening and second nothing has changed at this club. So predictably bad.

Steven: Couldn't feel more disconnected with the club. What is even the point. They are saying with these approaches for Arnautovic and Rabiot that mediocrity at best is where United are aiming for. Both players appear to be problem characters too. I wish the transfer window closed before season ticket renewals were due.

