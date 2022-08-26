Sutton's predictions: Arsenal v Fulham

Sutton's prediction: 2-0

Arsenal fans are believing again. Gabriel Jesus has started the season well and I cannot see past an Arsenal win.

Fulham had a really important win against Brentford, which their players deserved. At the start of the season they were a bit of an unknown quantity, everybody viewed Fulham as a yo-yo club but they have made a statement with their performances.

That 90th-minute header from Aleksandar Mitrovic to get them over the line last weekend was important, but they will have a real tough test against Arsenal.

Ross' prediction: 2-0

I wanted to give Fulham a goal, mainly because I love Aleksander Mitrovic. He's well up for it at the moment and he's an absolute menace. But Arsenal are buzzing, top of the league, not dropped a point, and I think it will be a comfortable home win.

