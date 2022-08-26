Aberdeen v Livingston team news
Aberdeen defender Hayden Coulson and winger Matty Kennedy are fit again, while full-back Jack MacKenzie is looking to make his first appearance of the season following a thigh injury.
But winger Callum Roberts and midfielder Connor Barron remain on the sidelines.
Left-back James Penrice is pushing for a return for Livingston, who will be without two strikers - Dylan Bahamboula through suspension following his red card against Motherwell and Bruce Anderson, the former Pittodrie man missing out again with an ankle injury.
Morgan Boyes is a week or two away from fitness following ligament damage, while fellow defender Tom Parkes is starting his recovery from a knee operation.
Did you know? Livingston have won on three of their last four visits to Pittodrie and are attempting to beat the Dons for a third straight meeting for the first time.