Aberdeen v Livingston team news

Aberdeen defender Hayden Coulson and winger Matty Kennedy are fit again, while full-back Jack MacKenzie is looking to make his first appearance of the season following a thigh injury.

But winger Callum Roberts and midfielder Connor Barron remain on the sidelines.

Left-back James Penrice is pushing for a return for Livingston, who will be without two strikers - Dylan Bahamboula through suspension following his red card against Motherwell and Bruce Anderson, the former Pittodrie man missing out again with an ankle injury.

Morgan Boyes is a week or two away from fitness following ligament damage, while fellow defender Tom Parkes is starting his recovery from a knee operation.

Did you know? Livingston have won on three of their last four visits to Pittodrie and are attempting to beat the Dons for a third straight meeting for the first time.