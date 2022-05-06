Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 West Ham (3-1): Pick of the stats

  • Three of West Ham’s four appearances in the semi-finals of a major European competition have been against German opposition. They have been eliminated in two of those, also falling at this stage to Borussia Dortmund in the 1966 Cup Winners’ Cup.

  • The Hammers have suffered four consecutive defeats for the first time under David Moyes, last doing so in April 2017 under Slaven Bilic (run of five).

  • Aaron Cresswell is the first Englishman to be sent off in the semi-final of a major European tie since John Terry (Chelsea v Barcelona) in the Champions League in 2011-12, and the first English player to be sent off twice in the same major European campaign.

  • Manuel Lanzini was substituted in the 22nd minute of his 200th appearance for West Ham, managing only seven touches of the ball before his withdrawal.