Transfer news: Newcastle target ex-Sunderland keeper Pickford

Newcastle United and Tottenham are monitoring Jordan Pickford's situation at Everton, with the 28-year-old England goalkeeper possibly up for sale to fund a summer rebuild at Goodison Park. (Talksport), external

The Magpies are also ready to offer Atletico Madrid 25m euros (£21m) to pip Juventus to the signing of 24-year-old Brazil left-back Renan Lodi. (Tutto Mercato - in Italian), external

However, Napoli's 23-year-old Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen says he would prefer to join Arsenal over Newcastle or Manchester United. (Gazzetta dello Sport, via Express), external

