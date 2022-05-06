Transfer news: Newcastle target ex-Sunderland keeper Pickford
Newcastle United and Tottenham are monitoring Jordan Pickford's situation at Everton, with the 28-year-old England goalkeeper possibly up for sale to fund a summer rebuild at Goodison Park. (Talksport), external
The Magpies are also ready to offer Atletico Madrid 25m euros (£21m) to pip Juventus to the signing of 24-year-old Brazil left-back Renan Lodi. (Tutto Mercato - in Italian), external
However, Napoli's 23-year-old Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen says he would prefer to join Arsenal over Newcastle or Manchester United. (Gazzetta dello Sport, via Express), external