Dundee United 2-1 Hibernian: What the manager said

Hibernian manager Lee Johnson told BBC Sportsound: "It was a better technical performance than last week which was encouraging. I felt that in the defending third and middle third in the first half, we were good in terms of our build.

"Sometimes, a little bit too laboured or slow. After they got the goal it was difficult though as they had something to hold on to.

"Second half, we went two up top, more direct, and that caused them some problems. We scored a goal, and had momentum, but then as they were holding on when we had a few very bad decisions in a row.

"A very naive attempt at a tackle in the box, and we’re 2-1 down. Unfortunately, if you look at both of their goals, that’s what you get when you have very young centre-halves. It’s being green, naive, isn’t it?

"We should have come out with a point minimum."

Looking ahead to next week's derby with Hearts at Easter Road...

"We’ve got to look at it as a bit of a cup final.

"Two games to remain top six and then we can fight out Europe on the back of that. It’s an opportunity, but also bigger than that in the fans' eyes.

"We haven't beaten them in a long time, and we need to start beating them."