S﻿ammy James, Fulhamish, external

Saturday's game against Crystal Palace was a perfect chance for Fulham to break their record Premier League points tally but Joel Ward's late equaliser killed that dream for now.

Fulham have never won a match against Roy Hodgson, and that little hoodoo continues for another season.

However, one thing that was settled this weekend was Fulham's finishing league position. No matter what happens on Sunday, Fulham can't finish higher or lower than tenth place.

For all Fulham fans, to finish in the top half is a massive deal. All we wanted this year was to stay in the division, so to exceed expectations in such a dramatic way is a dream scenario.

Marco Silva has made the Premier League Manager of the Season shortlist and I fully think he deserves to be on that list. Finishing tenth is not as glamorous as leading a title charge or qualifying for Europe, but Silva has done an extraordinary job to turn Fulham from the mess they were two seasons ago, to this year's top-flight Steady Eddies.

Currently it feels like we're building up to a new contract announcement for Silva. I really hope the club can get that across the line soon, so we can start focusing on the work that needs to be done for next season.