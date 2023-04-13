Dazzling Dave, Always Wolves Fan TV, external

How can we not choose the infamous Kevin Muscat? He made 201 appearances for Wolves between 1997 and 2002 and scored 15 goals. Muscat makes Diego Costa look tame and there are numerous incidents during his career to suggest he was a true hard man of football.

Muscat was labelled "the most hated man in football" by Birmingham City player Martin Grainger who accused him of stamping on him, Ian Wright called him a "nobody and a lowlife" and Peter Crouch said "Kevin Muscat scared me".

While at Wolves he did win the fans player of the season once and is definitely a player you wanted on your team, not the opposition's. During his 19-year football career he received 123 yellow cards and 12 reds.

