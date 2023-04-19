'Serious interest' from England and Germany in Celtic's O'Riley

English Premier League and German Bundesliga clubs have shown "serious interest" in Matt O'Riley but the Danish under-21 midfielder remains happy at Celtic. (Fabrizio Romano), external

Celtic centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers has been hampered by a knee injury and could go for surgery before the end of the campaign. (Daily Record), external

Ange Postecoglou insists summer recruitment plans are already in place to make Celtic stronger but the manager admits interest in his current group means it is uncertain just how much business may need to be done. (Daily Record), external

Read the rest of Wednesday's Scottish gossip.