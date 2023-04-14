Hearts see Naismith as their Robson figure - Levein

Former Hearts manager Craig Levein reckons Steven Naismith's appointment as interim boss was influenced by Aberdeen's resurgence under Barry Robson.

“I think what Hearts have done is look at Aberdeen, and see the success that Barry Robson has had there," Levein told the BBC's Scottish Football Podcast.

“It’s quite interesting because I’ve obviously worked with both of them, I had Barry at Dundee United and Steven at Scotland and Hearts.

“They both have quite a, and I’ve got to use the right phrase here, I was going to say mean streak but it’s probably not that, but ruthless to a degree.

“They played the game in a manner that was all about winning and they wouldn’t hesitate to use any dirty tricks that they needed to win a match.

“So they’re quite similar in that regard, there’s a lot they aren't similar in but in that regard, the will to win, and to do almost anything to get a win was something that, as a manager, I was really pleased they were in my team.

“I think Hearts have looked at the situation at Aberdeen and thought, 'We’ve got a Barry Robson in the dressing room here in the shape of Steven Naismith and perhaps he could do the same thing that Barry’s doing.'

“Because really this is about one thing and that is qualifying again to play in the European stage and to try, on an annual basis, to have £5m or £6m or more if they can manage to get through the group stages."