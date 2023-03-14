Sebastien Bassong says while an attacking player will inevitably be named Arsenal's player of the season, William Saliba deserves to be considered.

French defender Saliba has played every Premier League game for the Gunners this season and has only missed five games in other competitions.

Bassong told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club: "When I look at Saliba, he has been so regular. Whether it’s Europa League, he plays, he scores goals.

"The composure, the calmness he has brought at the back, they are not worried any more."

Listen to the Monday Night Club on BBC Sounds