James Maddison described England's game against Ukraine as "like a second debut" for his country after the Leicester City playmaker shone at Wembley.

Three and a half years since his last international appearance, Maddison was selected from the start by boss Gareth Southgate.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, the 26-year-old said he was "proud" to have the Three Lions manager's trust.

"I've worked hard and I love football, so I've wanted to be back in the squad," he added. "I've been watching all the highs from my sofa. I didn't want to be there - I wanted to be playing alongside my friends.

"But it's been a good journey. I'm proud of gaining his trust and hopefully my performance has done him proud."

Maddison created five chances, the most by a player on his first start for England since Theo Walcott against Andorra in September 2008.

"I loved his performance and how composed he was on the ball," said former England full-back Stephen Warnock. "He is a player who fully trusts his ability and knows the level he is at.

"He showed he is good enough. It it was a great performance."

Is Maddison now 'undroppable' for England?

