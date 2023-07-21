Simon Stone, BBC Sport

For the first time in their history, Brighton fans have a reason to keep an eye on the European qualification draws.

While Roberto de Zerbi's men go straight into the Europa League group phase alongside Liverpool and West Ham United, their coefficient means they could end up in a tricky pot.

The third qualification round draw is on Monday.

At the moment, we only know two of the 14 teams who will be involved in that phase of the competition - Slavia Prague and Olympiakos.

After that will be the play-off round, featuring Ajax and Aberdeen, among others, before Brighton's involvement begins for real with the group-stage draw on 1 September.