Lucy Oliva, BBC Radio London

After an initial flutter of gossip and rumour around this transfer, the trail seems to have cooled a little.

Having turned down a contract extension at Paris St-Germain, it seems the club would be keen to move him on to recoup some kind of fee but it is highly unlikely Chelsea would be able to afford the type of money it would take to bring the Frenchman to West London, especially if he has his heart set on Real Madrid.

You can see the allure of having such a high-profile star for Todd Boehly and co, but it would take some doing to attract him to Stamford Bridge, especially with no European football to look forward to.

Social media is now flooded with suggestions that his teammate Neymar Jr may be the man to turn to – so watch this space!