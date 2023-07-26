Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola says there will be "movements" in the goalkeeping area as he looks to develop the squad before the start of the Premier League season.

It follows links that Mark Travers may be on the move.

Speaking to BBC Radio Solent after the Cherries' friendly victory over Southampton, Iraola said: "There are things going on. I can't say officially until things are done. There will be movements in the goalkeeping area.

"Elsewhere, some players may go on loan. It will depend on who we can sign.

"We've signed Justin [Kluivert] and Milos [Kerkez]. I'd like to build the midfield where we lack some players.

"Milos will definitely be a good help for us - we needed a player in that position. He's very young, so he can improve a lot and we will try to help him."

