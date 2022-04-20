Former Premier League striker James McFadden says Liverpool's form should worry Manchester City.

On the back of Liverpool's 4-0 win over Manchester United, when asked if Jurgen Klopp's side would have steamrolled any side on Tuesday, McFadden said: "I think they would have because of the control they had, and they looked like they had levels they could go up.

"Manchester United were poor - let’s not get away from that - but they're a team speaking about contending for the top four. With the form they [Liverpool] are in - and they showed it at the weekend - they can do that to anyone.

"That would be a worry for anyone else, particularly Manchester City, who are going to be their biggest challengers on all fronts apart from Chelsea in the FA Cup.

"The worry would be the kind of variety in their attack. They have shown they can draw out the deep block and they can play one and two-touch passes, little reverse passes round the corner - and in one pass they are in on goal. They are clinical as well.

"It’s ominous for the rest of the teams with Liverpool in this form. They had a little bit of a dip at the start of the second half, but they soon rectified that and finished the game strong, and they could have had more goals."

