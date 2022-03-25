Trio in line for England debuts

Marc Guehi and Tyrick Mitchell of Crystal Palace and Southampton's Kyle Walker-Peters could make their England debuts in the friendly against Switzerland on Saturday.

The defenders were all called up to the senior squad by manager Gareth Southgate for the first time.

Centre-back Guehi was named in the original squad, while full-backs Mitchell and Walker-Peters were late call-ups after the withdrawals of Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold and Chelsea's Reece James.

Southgate said: "We will have debuts this week, for sure. Great moments for those players and we will always want to put them in with experienced players."

England continue their preparations for the World Cup later this year by hosting Switzerland on Saturday and then Ivory Coast on Tuesday.