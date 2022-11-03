M﻿anchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea are all actively preparing to bring Dortmund star Jude Bellingham to the Premier League next summer and they face further competition from Spanish giants Real Madrid, according to German news outlet Sport Bild.

S﻿peaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, Sport Bild's Dortmund correspondent Yannick Huber said they were "all in concrete preparations" to make the move happen next summer.

"﻿Liverpool especially are willing to pay 100m euros for Bellingham and they want him to be their new face," Huber said.

"It's doubtful though if that will be enough to get him as the other clubs have better financial possibilities to get him."

H﻿uber also stressed Bellingham's maturity in making decisions about his future, acknowledging the England midfielder seeks the best place for his football to improve.

"﻿What impressed him when moving to Dortmund is the chance they gave him to develop," Huber said. "That was absolutely the right decision to make at the time.

"﻿His family will take this decision together - they've always made great ones and I'm sure they will again in the future."

