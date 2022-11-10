England manager Gareth Southgate says that James Maddison’s ability to score from distance was part of the reason for his inclusion in the World Cup squad.

The Leicester midfielder has scored six goals in 12 Premier League games this season, including a collection of long-range goals.

"He’s always been up against other really good players in that area of the pitch. But he’s playing exceptionally well," said Southgate.

"We like the fact he finds those pockets of space. His set-play delivery is outstanding and he can score goals from distance which against low-block defensive teams is another attribute different from some of our players."

On Maddison’s reaction to being told he was called-up, Southgate added: "He was delighted. I had some very difficult calls that were emotionally at the other end of the spectrum.

"It was nice to give myself an enjoyable end to that. I’m excited about going to a World Cup, it’s a privilege and an honour. The calls were a reminder of what it means to the players."

In October 2019 Maddison was spotted in a casino on the same night he was deemed too unwell to play in England’s Euro 2020 qualifier against Czech Republic.

Southgate added: "That was unfortunate from his perspective in that it became a bigger issue than it was for me. That wasn’t the drama that it seemed to be for everyone else."