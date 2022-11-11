Former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson says the club must now back manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst with money after keeping faith with the Dutchman. (Record), external

Sean Dyche, who has been linked with Rangers should Van Bronckhorst leave the club, believes he can return to Premier League management in England but would like to take in an Old Firm game. (Talksport via Express, external)

Former referee Steve Conroy says the decision not to award a penalty for handball against Rangers defender Ben Davies in the Ibrox side's 1-0 win over Heart of Midlothian was the correct one. (Express), external