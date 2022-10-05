Where does County rout sit among Well's biggest league wins?
Just eight games into his full-time reign, Steven Hammell is already leading his side into the Motherwell record books.
The 5-0 thumping of Ross County in Dingwall on Tuesday night carried more significance than just lifting the Steelmen into the Premiership top six.
It was Motherwell's biggest league victory since beating St Mirren by the same scoreline in April 2015.
How about away from home? Well, you have to go way back to January 1990 and a 5-0 triumph over Dunfermline at East End Park.
So, the Lanarkshire club's biggest away league victory in 32 years. Stellar stuff from Hammell and his team.