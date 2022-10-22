S﻿imon Stone, BBC Sport at Etihad Stadium

Taken in isolation, this was a routine win for Manchester City. But looking at the bigger picture, it could end up being a significant one.

Brighton are finding their feet under Roberto De Zerbi but evidently are an effective unit, which is how Graham Potter got them up to fourth.

City benefited from a couple of borderline decisions for the first two goals and if Leandro Trossard had shown more awareness, Brighton might have levelled in the second-half.

As it was, City got three points and Brighton none. After losing last week, Pep Guardiola will be happy about that. Brighton need a win – certainly before the World Cup.