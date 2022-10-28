Elias Melkerson is back in the Hibs squad following a bout of concussion. Kyle Magennis is suspended while Lewis Miller will miss out with a knock.

Jake Doyle-Hayes has undergone minor ankle surgery and Kevin Nisbet is continuing to train well after a serious knee injury. Momo Bojang (groin) and Aiden McGeady (knee) remain out.

Scott Tanser will miss St Mirren's trip after being involved in a car crash that left his wife injured.

Declan Gallagher (back) and Richard Tait (knock) will be assessed while Toyosi Olusanya (broken toe) is back in training and should be available after the World Cup.