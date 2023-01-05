Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport from Lampard's news conference

Frank Lampard appeared quite sanguine as he discussed his position at Everton despite doubts about his future.

In his pre-match news conference for the FA Cup trip to Manchester United on Friday, he even said he was "enjoying" the role during a week where Everton slipped into the Premier League's bottom three after a crushing home defeat by Brighton.

The truth is that he has been here before. Last season Everton were in the bottom three way deeper into the campaign but managed to recover. Lampard still has the January transfer window to try to help a side that has one win in 10 Premier League games.

Everton's malaise is not just on Lampard's shoulders as many fans would highlight. They realise this is a club on the slide and Lampard also knows he can only fix so many of the issues. However, he will be well aware from his time at Chelsea that if poor results continue it could lead to his sacking. He stressed he would keep working hard to turn things around.

Perhaps that was why he appeared to shrug off the pressure as the questions about his future came in. "I've never and would never seek reassurances [from the board]," he said.

"It's part of my job to focus on the job in hand, day to day, game to game. I don't need reassurances. I come to work to try to improve a bit every day - myself, the team, the squad and everything. I'm not hunting around for any reassurances."

Perhaps he realises, like many fans, that sacking him might not be the silver bullet Everton are looking for. A high turnover of managers has got Everton into this position.

Instead he is just focussing on the short term, getting a result at Old Trafford and then taking on two huge games against Southampton and West Ham in the Premier League. Decisions about his time at Everton appear not to be his concern or worry.