Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Tom Heaton finally got to start his first game for Manchester United on Tuesday.

Heaton spent five seasons at United as a youngster but never made a first-team appearance.

Since returning to the club from Aston Villa at the start of last season, the 36-year-old has been restricted to one substitute appearance, against Young Boys in the Champions League, 13 months ago.

He finally got to start, keeping a clean sheet against Charlton, although now he has more competition following the arrival of Jack Butland on loan from Crystal Palace.

"I saw opportunities and was slightly frustrated not to play in the earlier rounds," he said.

"I had a bad time with injury and it’s unfortunate when things don’t fall your way, but I’m chomping at the bit to play games and get opportunities. I’ve never taken my eyes off the ball."