Steve Cooper has hinted that Nottingham Forest are likely to be active in the January transfer window.

He said signing 22 new players in the summer doesn't mean the club can't recruit next month.

"Like every club we will be looking at what we think may be possible and right to do," he said.

"There is more interest in what we do because of last summer and the numbers and the turnaround but we can’t pay attention to that. We have to deal with the here and now and treat the transfer window for what it is and that is an opportunity to strengthen and improve the squad if that is what we need to do.

"What’s worth saying with us is unfortunately we’ve picked up a long-term injury at the World Cup with Cheikhou [Kouyate], Moussa Niakhate is not back with us and then there is Omar Richards. They are players we hoped would have been close to returning by now.

"So we have to take all that into account and just because we had a busy summer transfer window that doesn’t mean we can’t do anything in this window."