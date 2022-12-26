Southampton 1-3 Brighton: What Jones said

Southampton manager Nathan Jones, speaking to Amazon Prime after his side lost for the fourth straight Premier League game: "I'm very disappointed. We picked a side to try and be aggressive but the goals killed us. They didn't have to do loads to score the first two goals.

"Then we're on the back foot and they have confidence, then we're not as brave as we should be. When you're 2-0 down in the Premier League it is hard to comeback. We're low on confidence at the minute.

"What seems like a wonder goal could be avoided. We have to defend things better. It is too easy. Southampton have only kept one clean sheet this season. That has to change.

"We have to keep working and give them structures to give them confidence so we are better. We want to go after the first goal and be front footed. Today we weren't."