Crystal Palace could be in danger of being dragged into the Premier League relegation dogfight if they do not arrest their recent slump, fear The Far Post podcast team.

The Eagles sit 11th, seven points above the bottom three, but have lost three of their past four Premier League games as well as exiting the FA Cup at home to bottom team Southampton, prompting criticism of his players by manager Patrick Vieira.

In their next five games, they face Chelsea, Manchester United twice, Newcastle and Brighton - and former Charlton defender Steve Brown believes that run could be pivotal.

“They’ve come back from the World Cup period and their form has been awful," Brown said on BBC Radio London's The Far Post podcast.

"I thought Patrick Vieira's first season was excellent. This is the first bump in the road for me, it is going the wrong way at the moment.

"Three losses in four, out of form, and a manager coming out saying you haven’t got enough mental strength is the first sign of a crack so they’ve got to get on top of that with a couple of results quick.

"Morale is low and if they pick up an injury or two, suddenly you’ve gone from a position of comfort to being under massive pressure and they need to get a couple of results to alleviate that."

BBC Radio London sports editor Phil Parry agreed, adding: "The next five games, they’ve got to get something out of some of those fixtures which won’t necessarily be easy.

"You look below them and think are the other teams going to catch them up, is there enough pressure from beneath? But if you get through that set of five games and don’t get enough points, you are looking over your shoulders."

