Fulham v Chelsea: Head-to-head stats

Fulham have won just seven of their 74 league games against Chelsea – of the 1,542 fixtures to have been played at least 50 times in English Football League history, the Cottagers' win-rate against the Blues is the lowest (9.5%).

Chelsea have conceded just six goals in their past 15 Premier League games against Fulham, and never more than once in a match in that time.

Fulham have won 28 points in 18 league matches this season (W8 D4 L6), already equalling their points total from their previous top-flight campaign in 2020-21 (W5 D13 L20).