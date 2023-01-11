Fulham v Chelsea: Head-to-head stats
Fulham have won just seven of their 74 league games against Chelsea – of the 1,542 fixtures to have been played at least 50 times in English Football League history, the Cottagers' win-rate against the Blues is the lowest (9.5%).
Chelsea have conceded just six goals in their past 15 Premier League games against Fulham, and never more than once in a match in that time.
Fulham have won 28 points in 18 league matches this season (W8 D4 L6), already equalling their points total from their previous top-flight campaign in 2020-21 (W5 D13 L20).
No current Premier League side has earned fewer wins or scored fewer goals in their past eight games than Chelsea (W1 D3 L4 F5 A9). Indeed, this is the first time the Blues have only had one win over eight league matches since October to December 2012.